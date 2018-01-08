Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The U.S. Coast Guard transported a crewmember from a 95-foot fishing vessel Monday evening after he reportedly suffered a head injury about 38 miles southeast of Port Aransas.

Corpus Christi sector Coast Guard watchstanders received a request for medevac from the captain of the Lady Jennie. An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew arrived at the fishing vessel, hoisted the crewmember and transported him to wait for emergency medical services personnel at the hospital.

