Crews battle brush fire at King Ranch

Chief Deputy Jaime Garza with the Kleberg Sheriff's Office, said that so far no properties or homes have been lost to the fire.

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — Fire crews have been busy battling a fire near the King Ranch area, just four miles away from the City of Kingsville.

Nearly 3,500 acres were burned in the blaze.

Chief deputy Jaime Garza with the Kleberg County Sheriff's Office, was on scene to help tackle the fire near King Ranch. Garza along with his crew informed residents of the blaze.

"There were some taking naps and we just wanted to make them aware," Garza said.

While crews work to tackle the blaze, Garza said that so far no properties or homes have been lost to the fire.

"We have been really lucky that there hasn't been any property loss," Garza said.

Garza told 3News that due to weather conditions, one thing that is crucial is staying together to tackle the fires.

"This is what a community is about," Garza said. "Bringing all our assets together. We've assisted other counties in the past and that's what its about."

