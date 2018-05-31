The hot and dry weather in Coastal Bend has been hard on area firefighters as they have had to battle several large brush fires over the last couple of days, including one Thursday afternoon in the area of Yorktown and Rodd Field.

The fire broke out just before 4 p.m. Thursday along Yorktown Boulevard between Flour Bluff Drive and Waldron Road. The Flour Bluff Volunteer Fire Department tweeted that the fire was near the dam off Yorktown Boulevard.

As of around 4:50 p.m., firefighters reported the blaze had grown to cover about 30 acres and was moving southwest toward Starry Road. In the end, the fire spread to a total of 50 acres of land. Thankfully, no structures were damaged.

The fire was put out between 7:30-8 p.m. Thursday.

The large cloud of smoke from the blaze could be seen from as far away as our Kiii-TV studio's Tower Cam.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII