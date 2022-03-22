Crews battling fire involving mobile home and brushy area near Odem

Video shows crews battling the fire in the grass and at a home.

ODEM, Texas — Fire crews in the Coastal Bend are busy again Tuesday.

Several crews are responding to County Road 1478 near Odem after a fire broke out at a mobile home there and then spread to nearby grassy areas.

CR 1478 Fire #BREAKING: Several area fire crews are working to battle a blaze at a mobile home on CR 1478 near Odem that spread to nearby grassy areas. Posted by KIII 3 News on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for updates as they are received.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.