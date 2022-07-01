Chalk Mountain Fire grows to 4,000 acres, nearly tripling in size overnight, officials say

A wildfire in Somervell County, southwest of Fort Worth, nearly tripled in size overnight, growing from around 1,200 acres to 4,000 acres

GLEN ROSE, Texas — A wildfire in Somervell County, southwest of Fort Worth, nearly tripled in size overnight, growing from around 1,200 acres to 4,000 acres just west of Glen Rose, officials said.

The Chalk Mountain Fire was 10% contained and "remained very active overnight," according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The fire had spotted over Farm Road 205 in multiple areas, the Forest Service tweeted on Tuesday morning. The fire was burning along U.S. 67, southwest of Glen Rose.

Crews were continuing to work on protecting structures in the area and create a containment line.

Update: the #ChalkMountainFire in Somervell County remains an estimated 4,000 acres and 10% contained. The fire remained very active overnight and spotted over FM205 in multiple areas. Crews continue structure protection while heavy equipment construct containment line. #txfire pic.twitter.com/OfByaZZVVX — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) July 19, 2022

Mary Leathers, a spokesperson for the Texas A&M Forest Service, said in a news conference Tuesday morning that crews planned to fly over the fire later in the day to get a better assessment of its size and where it's burning.

They'll also get a look at how many, if any, structures have been damaged by the fire. In the meantime, crews are using dozers to create containment lines around the fire, and air tankers will drop retardant and water over the blaze.

Leathers asked the public to avoid the area to allow crews to battle the fire. No injuries have been reported, though Leathers said firefighters are "over-taxed" by the hot conditions. Officials were working to ensure firefighters stay as hydrated as possible; temperatures are expected to again rise into the 100s on Tuesday.

Leathers said the fire is not a threat to the nearby Comanche Peak Nuclear Plant, which sits off the Squaw Creek Reservoir. Leathers said the fire has not reached the area near the plant and that the plant is surrounded by enough asphalt that would protect it from a fire.

Parks near the fire were being evacuated, though summer camps that were being held in the region are south of the fire, officials said.

Where is the Chalk Mountain Fire?

The Somervell County Fire Department on Monday reported that the fire was happening between Chalk Mountain and Dinosaur Valley Park, which is about 60 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire had burned an estimated 1,000 acres and is 1% contained, as of 9 p.m. Monday.

By Tuesday morning, the fire containment had increased but so had the size of the fire.

The fire department said crews have been working to relocate animals that were threatened by the fire.

Somervell County also issued a disaster declaration due to the fire.

The Red Cross has opened an overnight shelter at the Somervell County Expo Center for those impacted by the fire.