Crews begin to physically remove barge from Packery Channel after six months

Work had been delayed because of high winds this week, but it looks like the barge will finally come out of the water Friday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Work to remove the barge that has been stuck at Packery Channel for nearly six months began Friday.



Everything was put on hold earlier this week because the wind caused rough surf, making it difficult for divers to do the necessary work.



The barge has been a fixture there since September, when Hurricane Ian created rough conditions that partially submerged it along the jetty rocks.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!