Corpus Christi — A fire reportedly broke out just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning at Club Tabu which is located in a shopping center on South Staples near Holly Rd.

Officials say the fire started in the back of the club's roof and did not cause too much damage to the building.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time. Luckily, no one was hurt. Keep it here with 3 News as this story develops.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII