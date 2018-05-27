Fire fighters with ESD #2 had to be called out to control a brush fire early Sunday morning. The fire sparked up out on Padre Island around 5 a.m. near Pelican Lounge on Park Road 22. The flames quickly spread to nearly 30 feet wide. Crews were able to get the flames under control and no homes or structures were damaged by the fire. Officials believe fireworks are to blame. A reminder that Nueces County is under a burn ban this holiday weekend.

