CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII News) — On Sunday afternoon, fire crews and first responders were dispatched to reports of a house fire near the 600th block of Breckenridge Street.

After they arrived, they discovered it was a vacant garage that went up in flames.

Luckily, no one was injured and the fire didn't spread.

Officials said they were able to extinguish the flames in a matter of minutes.

