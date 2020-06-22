CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department received reports of a multi-story apartment complex on fire.

When fire crews arrived, smoke could be seen coming from multiple windows off the 3000 block of Antelope Street.

According to firefighters, the middle section of the apartment complex was burned, but no one was injured as those units are vacant.

Officials say the middle section of that apartment-complex had a total of eight units.

Firefighters said there were three homeless people inside one of the vacant units when the fire broke out.

Residents from the apartment complex evacuated for a short time, while the fire was quickly extinguished.

Fire crews say the apartments were severely damaged by this morning's fire, and say they are still investigating what caused the blaze.

