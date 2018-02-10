Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — Fire fighters were on the scene of a blaze on the south side of town Tuesday morning.

Crews are working to save a burning commercial building on Dalmation Drive and Pyrenees Street that broke out around 6:30 a.m.

If you are in the area try to find another route as multiple units remain on the scene.

