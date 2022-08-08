Crews responding to incident at La Palmera Mall

Details are limited at this time. 3NEWS will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police and firefighters are at La Palmera Mall responding to an incident. Details are limited at this time.

3NEWS can confirm police were called to the scene at around 3:30 p.m. Ambulances and police units can be seen at the mall near P.F. Chang's.

"This was an altercation between two individuals and we don’t believe it is a continuing threat at the mall," said CCPD Senior officer Travis Pace.

No one has been arrested at this time and the suspect is believed to no longer be at the location.

3NEWS has a crew at the scene and will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

