Crews search for missing swimmer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County ESD 2, Corpus Christi Police, Fire, and the Coast Guard are all on the scene at the North Jetty on Padre Island.
3News is told that one swimmer is okay and crews are still looking for another swimmer believed to be an 18-year-old male.
This is a developing story stay with 3News for the latest updates.
