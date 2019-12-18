CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Suter Wildlife Refuge on Ennis Joslin and Nile Road is about to get a huge makeover that will take several years to complete.

The 72-acre park is covered with grasses, shrubs, and trees that are not native to the area. The idea for Suter Wildlife Refuge is to remove all of the invasive species to allow for native plants to repopulate the area.

"I wanted to show a little bit of what a native understory and overstory in South Texas looks like. It's very dense and very thorny and has a lot of complexity to the understory," said Joshua Kalman, Project Manager at American Conservation Experience.

American Conservation Experience helps to restore the land to its natural state.

Kalman explained that our native animals need native plants and trees to thrive in South Texas.

Kalman and the City will be working to restore the native habitat to the Suter Wildlife Refuge after a $30,000 grant from Citgo to help get the project moving.

"We intend for this to be a multi-year partnership to begin removing the invasive species in the park," said Jermel Stevenson, Director of Parks and Recreation.

According to Stevenson, the project will continue indefinitely because of how many non-native plants have grown throughout the park.

The project is set to begin on Jan. 6 when all of the non-native plants will be identified, and then the work will start to remove them.

So don't be alarmed if you see City crews removing trees from the Refuge because they're going to be getting rid of problem trees and plants so that the park will be richer with wildlife in the future.

