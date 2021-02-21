Crews to repair major water main that services the Island, residents should prepare for disruption in services

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is advising residents on The Island to be prepared for a possible disruption in water services beginning Sunday at 11:55 p.m. The city says the planned outage is anticipated to last six to seven hours.
"A large 24 inch main that acts as the main artery of water service to The Island requires repair at a section of the pipe near the Texas Sea Life Center," stated the city.
During the repair period Sunday to Monday, the Island will get water from the Coral Vines elevated water storage tank and the Sand Dollar Pump Station ground storage tanks.
According to the city, during lowest water demand window, which is overnight, the water tanks will serve customers for six hours.
If crews are still undergoing repairs past the tank's supply capability, the Island could experience a loss of water service until crews are able to complete their work and the main is back online.
The City recommends that residents conserve their water use where possible during the repair window.
