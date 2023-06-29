House fire on Corpus Christi's northside quickly extinguished, officials say

There was an increased response to the call due to the heat conditions, officials said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crews with the Corpus Christi Fire Department worked Thursday morning to put out a fire at a house on the city's northside.

The fire was called in just after 8 a.m. Thursday morning on the 2500 block of Hulbirt St.

No one was inside the house at the time of the fire, officials on scene said, and the fire was quickly put out.

There was no running electricity to the house, and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

There was an increased response to the fire due to the heat conditions, officials said.

This is a developing story.

