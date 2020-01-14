CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Law enforcement officers were busy in the Coastal Bend this weekend, and they still need your help to solve a couple of shocking crimes.

Police in Mathis are asking for the public's help tracking down a vehicle that may be involved in an attempted capital murder case.

MORE: Mathis PD look for vehicle of interest in attempted murder case

The Sinton Police Department believes foul play might be involved in the death of a 71-year-old man whose body was found Sunday.

Police were searching for 71-year-old Manuel Par-Do since his vehicle was found abandoned Saturday off Highway 77, across from a truck stop and Motel 6.

Call sinton police if you have any information that could help detectives at 361-364-2251.

A man remains at large after leading multiple area law enforcement agencies on chase Sunday.

MORE: Suspect remains at large after chase ends in crash near Gregory cemetery

Corpus Christi police said a suspect is in custody as they investigate a shooting homicide that took place Sunday night in the 600 block of Meuly Street.

MORE: Suspect in custody as Corpus Christi police investigate shooting homicide on Meuly Street

Over $30,000 worth of equipment was stolen from a coastal bend mobile church this weekend.

MORE: Thieves target local church stealing over $30,000

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: