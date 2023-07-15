Criminal investigation continues for death of a 2 year old

Bishop police found the child unresponsive and immediately began life saving efforts.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 2-year-old has been pronounced dead after being held on life support for several days.

Bishop police were called to Henderson Street on Tuesday, July 11 for reports of an unresponsive child.

Officers arrived and found the toddler un-conscious and not breathing.

Officers and fire personnel immediately began life saving efforts until EMS arrived. The child was then taken to Driscoll Children's Hospital in critical condition where he remained on life support.

The boy has been pronounced dead from his injuries just after 5 p.m. on Friday, July 14.

This investigation is being treated as an active criminal investigation by Texas Rangers, CPS and the Bishop Police Department.

No other details are being released at this time.

Please contact 361-584-2443 or 361-584-2666, if you have any information regarding this case.

