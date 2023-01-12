Authorities get arrest warrant for Corpus Christi mother in search for 'critically missing' child with nonverbal autism

U.S. Marshals are searching for Rebecca Buskirk after her son's father was given custody and she took off with the child.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a Corpus Christi mother accused of not returning her child to his father in accordance with a judge's custody order.

Authorities are searching for "critically missing" child Edwin Buskirk II, 8. He is a special needs child who has been diagnosed with level 3 of nonverbal autism, authorities said, and he needs special medication daily.

A Nueces County judge awarded custody of Edwin to his biological father on Dec. 15. Rebecca Buskirk, also known as Rebecca Raj, was supposed to return Edwin to his father the next day and never showed, the statement said.

Corpus Christi police were able to secure an arrest warrant for Rebecca Buskirk on Dec. 29 for interfering with child custody. That's when CCPD asked the U.S. Marshals to help find little Edwin.

The two may be traveling in a dark color Chevy Silverado truck with a handicap Texas plate with # 8TCTX or HTN8102. U.S. Marshals think Rebecca Buskirk may be getting help from family members or support groups, the statement said.

"Recovering critically missing children is one of U.S. Marshals core mission," the statement said. "We are seeking the assistance of the community to help us recover little Edwin."

For confidential information, please contact US Marshals at 361-267-6500 or call 911.