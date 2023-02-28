Crockett Elementary Lunch Bunch program seeks to empower young minds

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo stopped by the classroom along with 3NEWS' Leslie Adami and Ashley Gonzalez to speak about their respective careers.

Empowering and nurturing the minds of our future leaders was the focus of the Lunch Bunch Program at Crockett Elementary.

During the lunch period, instead of the cafeteria, students are rotated out to eat lunch in the classroom where they'll be visited by community members across different careers.

The program was started last year by school counselor Janet Carmona, who said it's never to early for young students to get an idea of what careers are out there.