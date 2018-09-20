Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Kiii Meteorologist Alan Holt visited Crockett Elementary School Thursday morning to talk with students about being a meteorologist.

Holt spoke with the students about how he forecasts the weather and answered their questions. He explained how high up the atmosphere goes and how he predicts the weather in-studio.

