New crosswalk aims to slow down cars passing through Skidmore

SKIDMORE, Texas — Right on time for the school year, the Skidmore-Tynan Independent School District has a safer route for students and the community when they want to cross

"For years, this highway here has just been a safety concern," Steve Batchelor, Director of Operations for Skidmore-Tynan ISD said. "Every day, we have kids not only in the mornings or afternoons, but during football games or afterschool practices. We always have people trying to cross."

They're calling it the "Hawk System," which means when pedestrians are on a crosswalk, lights will flash, alerting cars and letting them know someone is crossing.

The process took about three to five years because Tx-DOT needed to run tests and find the right fit for it.

"This is a hurricane route, so to throw a stop sign and stop light in the middle of a hurricane in an evacuation scene would be rather difficult," Ken Haggerd, Bee County Commissioner of Precinct 4 said.

While the crosswalk has been a success for some, it's taking some getting used to.

"It seems like the 18-wheelers and the ones that really flew through here before are really the ones that slowed down and stopped," Batchelor said. "Some of the local traffic is kind of wondering 'do we stop? or don't stop?' "

The Hawk System has been used in plenty of other areas in Texas, including Corpus Christi. It's helped those communities become safer.

"Reduced some of the pedestrian-auto crashes by like 55% or so," said Batchelor.