CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On May 25, George Floyd was killed by now former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin during an arrest as Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.

The video of the arrest is difficult to watch as it shows Floyd struggling to breathe. Floyd's death has since ignited a movement to end racial injustice across the United States and here in Texas.

Protests have even been seen in other countries as he was laid to rest earlier this week, but the conversation continues. Across the bridge in Portland tonight, community members gathered for a Black Lives Matter protest.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: