Preparations are well underway for the 41st annual Mayor's 4th of July Big Bang Celebration in Corpus Christi.

Thousands will line the Corpus Christi Bayfront for plenty of free activities and of course, the big H-E-B fireworks show!

The Big Bang Family Fun Zone presented by Citgo will be open from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday near Water's Edge Park; residents can show their pride and patriotism at the Flint Hills Resources parade along Shoreline Boulevard at 6 p.m.; and the big fireworks show is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. and will be set off from a barge in Corpus Christi Bay just north of Peoples Street.

"We typically try to go for that 15-minute fireworks show. It's going to be on the barge. We'll be off to the side a little bit. We moved it so you can have optimal viewing from Cole Park this year. So people can hang out and listen to music," Michelle Villarreal Leschper said.

Residents might want to consider parking at City Hall, where the Regional Transportation Authority will have a free shuttle service beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII