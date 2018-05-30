A long time Corpus Christi middle school will soon be closing its doors to students.

Cullen Middle School campus, which first opened in 1960, will be consolidating with Haas Middle School.

In 2016, school Superintendent Roland Hernandez said the campus would be closing because of a decline in population.

Consolidation costs are being paid for through bonds, approved by voters in 2016.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII