Curbs by CCISD schools undergo ADA upgrades

Interim Director of Public Works Gabriel Hinojosa said city council has budgeted $750,000 a year to make the ADA improvements.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three schools within the Corpus Christi Independent School District will be undergoing new upgrades to make them ADA compliant.

New curb cuts will be put around those campuses so any person with a disability will be able to get around.

Eugene Navarro picked up his grandson Zaden at Schanen Estates Elementary School on Wednesday. Navarro uses a power scooter to navigate his surroundings. He spoke with Schanen parent Roxanne Self who said she was happy to hear the city was going to put curb cuts around the school.

I'm very extremely happy about it," she said. "I think it's a very good idea because we do have a lot of handicap people around this area, especially for the elderly. We do have some handicapped children at the school at Schanen Estates and I think it's a very good idea, and I'm very pleased with it."

The city is currently working at Fannin Elementary and two other schools to install the curb cuts. Interim Director of Public Works Gabriel Hinojosa said city council has budgeted $750,000 a year to make the ADA improvements. A total of three schools are on this year's list.

This year we're looking at Schanen, Mireles and Barnes elementary schools," he said.

Navarro added that he is eager to see the new ADA improvements at Zaden's school, so that way he doesn't have to take the long way.

