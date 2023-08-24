Customers wait in long lines to get their last fix of Boat 'N Net

Known for its cheap eats and unique way of ordering through a PVC pipe at the drive-thru, Boat 'N Net has been a 'go to' place for fried fish and shrimp for decades.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Customers are calling it the 'last supper' as they tried to get their Boat 'N Net fix one final time.

A long line of cars stretched down Kostoryz Road into the night as some people waited for over an hour after word spread across social media that the long time original has fried its last fish.

People showed their love for the popular eatery as die hard fans lined up for one last taste of a number two order.

"I love their tartar sauce, it's to die for," said Boat 'N Net customer Alexandria Gonzalez.

Alex Gluth, who was also in line, went to great lengths to make it in time.

"We were in line for two hours, we filled up the tank just to make sure we had enough," Alex said.

Boat 'N Net has been a 'go to' place for fried fish and shrimp, especially during the Lenten season, serving as a fan favorite for decades.

Customers like Mars Celeste made the drive all the way from North Texas.

'We live in Dallas now. My whole family loves Boat 'N Net, we come down here just for Boat 'N Net, it's about a 6 hour drive," she said.

Known for its cheap eats and unique way of ordering through a PVC pipe at the drive-thru. One employee who did not wish to go on camera said that they did not get a 30 day notice, but were told my managers that Thursday would be their last day.

Employees served customers until the last minute.

The restaurant did not provide an official statement, but the health department wanted to make it clear that they did not shut them down.

The department said the restaurant had been working to correct recent violations. Inspectors said they didn't know the establishment was closing until Thursday morning, so news of the closure was a surprise to them as well because they said the owners had spent money to correct the issues. Employees and customers alike are hopeful it will make a return.

