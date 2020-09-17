CVS Pharmacy to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing at several new locations around the Coastal Bend

The test sites will be opened in waves beginning with a group of 400 that will open this Friday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some new options for COVID-19 testing are coming to the Coastal Bend thanks to CVS Health.

The company announced Thursday plans to offer drive-thru testing for COVID-19 at more than 2,000 additional CVS Pharmacy locations across the country, including some right here in the Coastal Bend. The the additional locations, the company hopes to have more than 4,000 drive-thru test sites in operation by mid-October.

Procedures will vary between CVS Pharmacy locations, but patients will be given the self-swab test kit and a pharmacy team member will observe the process. Results are usually available within two or three days.

The tests come at no cost to patients who have insurance, or uninsured patients who meet Centers for Disease Control criteria. To take advantage of this service, a patient must first register at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.

According to the CVS website a total of six pharmacy locations in Corpus Christi will provide testing. They are:

3205 South Alameda St Corpus Christi TX - 78404

1240 South Port Avenue Corpus Christi TX - 78404

4166 South Staples Street Corpus Christi TX - 78411

7798 South Padre Island Drive Corpus Christi TX - 78412

4801 South Alameda Street Corpus Christi TX - 78412

4102 Ayers Street Corpus Christi TX - 78415