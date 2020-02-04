CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man riding his bicycle in Flour Bluff early Thursday morning had to be hospitalized after he was struck by a vehicle.

It happened near the intersection of SPID and Waldron Road, just outside the Whataburger in Flour Bluff. Police said the victim, who has not been identified, suffered a head injury and was transported to Bay Area Hospital.

Details are limited at this time. 3News will keep you updated.

