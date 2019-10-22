CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a scary morning for on Corpus Christi cyclist Tuesday after he was struck by a vehicle while riding at Morgan and Old Brownsville Road.

Police said he was traveling along Morgan when he was struck by the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay.

Police said since the bicyclist was riding in a poorly lit area and was not wearing reflective clothing, the driver who hit him did not receive a citation.

