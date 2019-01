Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Corpus Christi police said a cyclist who was struck by a vehicle Monday in Flour Bluff will be okay.

It happened just after 3 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Flour Bluff Drive and SPID. Police said the 35-year-old male cyclist was crossing SPID outside of the crosswalk or bike lane when he was struck by a vehicle. He was taken to Bay Area Hospital to be checked out and is expected to be okay.

Police said neither the driver nor cyclist received a citation.