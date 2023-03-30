DA Gonzalez files motion to dismiss the petition to remove him from office

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez is fighting a petition to remove him from office.
Claiming lack of jurisdiction, Gonzalez and his attorney Chris Gale argue that in Colby Wiltse's original petition to remove him from office, it was claimed that Gonzalez's alleged failings were "within (Wiltse's) personal knowledge, or information and belief, and are true and correct."
They go on to state that the court decided against pursuing several allegations in Wiltse's petition because there wasn't corroborating evidence, and that they should have been left out of county attorney Jenny Dorsey's refiled petition as well.
However, Gonzalez and Gale state that not all of the allegations that should have been left out were; and that the filing doesn't specify which accusations are based on information and which are belief, so it's therefore based on hearsay and not strong enough to go forward and should be dismissed.
"Based on the above and/or the fact that the courts have consistently and uniformly held that when the affidavit required which is an essential part in a removal proceeding is lacking, a court acquires no jurisdiction of such a cause," the petition states.
