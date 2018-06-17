It's a day we say thank you to the men who are lucky enough to call themselves dads.

To honor them, several businesses here in Corpus Christi held special deals for them and even a little rain didn't stop families in the Coastal Bend from celebrating dads on their special day.

Schlitterbahn hosted a Father's Day brunch where families could enjoy delicious food with a view before they explored the water park.



Dads were also VIP's at the South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center and were offered free admission over the weekend.

Fathers and their families could also check out some cool pieces at the Art Museum of South Texas for a dollar.

"I think the best part about being a dad is seeing the joy that you in still in your kids and they smile and that makes all the day for me," said Ryan Hladyniuk, who was one of many fathers to take part in these events.



