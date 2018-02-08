Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Thursday was Miracle Treat Day at participating Dairy Queens to help the miracles keep coming for the kids at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

It's as easy as picking up a Blizzard.

$1 from every Blizzard sold by Dairy Queens in the Coastal Bend goes to Driscoll Children's Hospital during the day-long fundraiser.

"The money that we raise here, it stays here in Corpus Christi and South Texas, and we buy equipment," said Richard Harris, Director of Development at Driscoll Children's Hospital. "We've never turned a patient away at Driscoll Children's Hospital and we want to have the best of equipment when they do come to the hospital."

The fast-food chain has been helping hospitals for more than 30 years, raising more than $135 million for children's hospitals across the country.

