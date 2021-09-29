6 people, including 4 firefighters, injured in explosion at Dallas apartment building

The fire at 11 a.m. was still producing flames and heavy smoke, and at least half of the apartment building appeared to be badly damaged.

DALLAS — Six people, including four Dallas firefighters, were injured in an explosion at an apartment building in southern Dallas, following a report of a natural gas leak, officials said.

All six people were taken to a hospital, according to a Dallas Fire-Rescue news release.

Their conditions were not released by officials, though sources told WFAA that the firefighters were taken to Parkland Hospital and some were believed to be in serious condition.

The firefighters responded about 10:20 a.m. to a 911 call about a natural gas leak at an apartment building at 5726 Highland Hills Drive, near Bonnie View and Simpson Stuart roads, about one mile west of Interstate 45, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

When the firefighters arrived, they smelled gas near the apartment building's gate entrance. While the firefighters investigated the smell of gas, an explosion happened, causing part of the two-story apartment building to collapse, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Officials did not release more information about how the explosion happened. Sources told WFAA the explosion was a result of natural gas.

The fire at 11 a.m. was producing flames and heavy smoke, and at least half of the apartment building appeared to be badly damaged. Debris from the building could be seen strewn around the building, as firefighters battled the fire, and at least two units appeared to be collapsed.

At least four fire trucks were at the scene, along with several other fire vehicles, as crews worked to put out the fire.

The fire appeared to be mostly put out by noon, though light smoke was still coming from the roof of the building. Some debris from the exploded building could be seen on the roof of the building next door, and windows appeared to be damaged on both buildings.

More information was not yet available.

Watch WFAA's live coverage here: