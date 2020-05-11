Dallas Cowboys to host virtual baby shower for South Texas Coast Guard couple expecting twins

The Cowboys teamed up with United Service Organizations across Texas and selected just a few military families for the virtual event to honor their service.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys are hosting a virtual baby shower for a local Coast Guard family expecting twins!

The Cowboys teamed up with United Service Organizations (USO) across Texas and selected just a few military families for the virtual event to honor their service to the USA.

"It was the Cowboys' idea, they are doing that as a part of their 'Salute to Service' and picked actually only five families in all Texas to have this experience," Sarah Banta with USO of South Texas said. "We are very fortunate that they picked us."

The Cowboys sent a package overnight last night with a note for the couple to open their customized Cowboys jersey, but nothing else until the virtual event, leaving the rest a mystery. The couple will be able to interact with the players and play games with them during the baby shower, Banta said.

"Mom and dad both serve in the Coast Guard and they are expecting twins so I think this is just a great opportunity for them and what a great way for the Dallas Cowboys to show their support of military members," Banta said.

Banta said she has no idea what else is in the package the Cowboys sent, but she is sure it will be very special for the couple.

