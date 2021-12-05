Dallas Cowboys to open 2021-22 season against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TYLER, Texas — The NFL announced its Week 1 matchups early Wednesday morning, and while the full schedule won't be released until tonight, football fans are in for a real treat come September.
The Dallas Cowboys will go head-to-head with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the defending Super Bowl champions, on Thursday, Sept. 9 to kick off the 2021-22 season.
Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to to lead America's Team on the field after suffering a compound fracture to his ankle in Week 5 of the 2020-21 season. The Cowboys posted a dismal 6-10 record as a result of multiple injuries to core players.
The game will also serve as Tom Brady's first game against the Cowboys as a Buccaneer. However, he is 5-0 when going up against Dallas.
Other Week 1 games include:
SUNDAY, SEPT. 12
- Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots
- Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams
- Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns
- Pittsburg Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills
- New York Jets vs. Carolina Panthers
- Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans
- Arizona Cardinals vs. Tennessee Titans
- Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Philadelphia Eagles vs. Atlanta Falcons
- Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants
- Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints
- Los Angele Chargers vs. Washington Football Team
- Seattle Seahawks vs. Indianapolis Colts
MONDAY, SEPT. 13
- Baltimore Ravens vs. Las Vegas Raiders