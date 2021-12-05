x
Dallas Cowboys to open 2021-22 season against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The NFL released their Week 1 schedule Wednesday morning.

TYLER, Texas — The NFL announced its Week 1 matchups early Wednesday morning, and while the full schedule won't be released until tonight, football fans are in for a real treat come September.

The Dallas Cowboys will go head-to-head with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the defending Super Bowl champions, on Thursday, Sept. 9 to kick off the 2021-22 season.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to to lead America's Team on the field after suffering a compound fracture to his ankle in Week 5 of the 2020-21 season. The Cowboys posted a dismal 6-10 record as a result of multiple injuries to core players.

The game will also serve as Tom Brady's first game against the Cowboys as a Buccaneer. However, he is 5-0 when going up against Dallas.

Other Week 1 games include:

SUNDAY, SEPT. 12

  • Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots
  • Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams
  • Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns
  • Pittsburg Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills
  • New York Jets vs. Carolina Panthers
  • Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans 
  • Arizona Cardinals vs. Tennessee Titans 
  • Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals
  • Philadelphia Eagles vs. Atlanta Falcons
  • Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants
  • Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints
  • Los Angele Chargers vs. Washington Football Team
  • Seattle Seahawks vs. Indianapolis Colts

MONDAY, SEPT. 13

  • Baltimore Ravens vs. Las Vegas Raiders 

