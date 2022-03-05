Coyote attack leaves Texas 2-year-old in critical condition

Dallas police say they shot at the coyote before it ran in the woods near the Vickory Meadows area. Anyone that sees it should call 911.

DALLAS — Local authorities are looking for the coyote that attacked a two-year-old in front of the child's home on Tuesday.

Dallas police got to the house on Royalpine Drive at about 8:30 a.m. When officers got there, they learned that the child was attacked while sitting on the front porch.

According to police, the two-year-old was sent to a hospital in critical condition.

An officer saw a coyote near a park on Royalpine and shot at it before it ran into the woods. It's not clear if the coyote was hit by a bullet.

The Dallas County Game Warden is joining police as they continue looking for the coyote. Dallas PD is warning anyone in the area to be on alert. They say the animal is extremely dangerous.

Anyone that sees the coyote should call 911.

A representative of Richardson ISD tells WFAA that students nearby at White Rock Elementary School are being kept inside the building for the day.

In a letter to parents, the school principal says district security has been talking to police as they look for the coyote.

If they don't find it by the end of the school day, families that have students who walk home are asked to either pick up their children or walk with them.