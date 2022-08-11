Man who died after eating raw oysters in Florida was reportedly from Dallas

The man originally suffered mild symptoms, but went to the hospital after he started having trouble breathing, according to a Florida newspaper.

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Two people have died – including a man reportedly from Dallas – of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters in Florida, according to the Associated Press.

Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana.

The Pensacola News Journal identified the Dallas man as Rodney Jackson, who was the Director of Business Engagement at Studer Community Institute.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Vibrio bacteria doesn’t make an oyster look, smell, or taste any different. The agency added that about 80,000 people get vibriosis in the U.S. each year, and about 100 people die from it.

The Florida Department of Health told the Associated Press that, in 2022, 26 people have become infected with the bacteria and six of them later died after eating raw shellfish, including oysters. In 2021, 34 people became sick and 10 of those died. In 2020, there were seven deaths among the 36 who became ill.

According to the Pensacola News Journal, Jackson was in Pensacola on Aug. 3 and purchased oysters Maria's Fresh Seafood Market. The newspaper also reported that Jackson's family does not blame the seafood market for his illness.

Jackson originally suffered mild symptoms, but he did not go to the hospital until Sunday, Aug. 7 after he started having trouble breathing, the newspaper reported.

Jackson's obituary says he died on Tuesday, Aug. 9, and his service was scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

For more about the restaurant's response and the Florida's procedures on preparing oysters, read the Pensacola News Journal here.