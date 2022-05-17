Mavericks shed underdog label on way to Western Conference Finals

The Dallas Mavericks enjoyed a legendary Game 7 blowout victory over the Phoenix Suns to advance to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2011.

DALLAS — Somewhere along the way in the historic Game 7 dismantling of the Phoenix Suns, where the outcome was never in doubt and the lead got as high as 46 points, the Dallas Mavericks’ transformation from young upstart to championship contender was cemented.

Dallas was an underdog entering the series against the Western Conference’s top-seeded Suns and that sentiment was the same entering the final game against the team with the best home record in the league, in an arena the Mavericks had not experienced a victory since November 2019.

When the Mavericks were bounced from the playoffs just one year ago, their first-round Game 7 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers was a 126-111 trouncing, with Luka Doncic’s 46-point effort mitigated by their unbalanced offense and defensive shortcomings. Flash forward one year, and the Mavericks’ defense was at its best to show the world their potential, a loaded statement considering they have been just as responsible for their position as Luka Magic.

The fight in the Suns was nonexistent among starters and bench alike, with the lackadaisical effort leaving many to wonder if Phoenix had even bothered to board the plane at the Dallas airport after the 113-86 Game 6 loss clearly left them mentally defeated.

Star Suns guards Devin Booker and Chris Paul were a bucket each from single-digit performances, as the Phoenix offense turned in a nightmarish performance that they will have to stew in all summer.

Meanwhile, for the Western Conference Finals-bound Dallas Mavericks, a multiverse of possibilities led them to this moment.

Would they be one of the league’s final four teams if they had kept Kristaps Porzingis on the roster before a mid-year trade was made possible by a fresh front office no longer needing to justify a failed star team-up?

Would they be four wins away from the NBA finals if Mark Cuban had refused former coach Rick Carlisle’s resignation after last season’s disappointing first-round exit?

Would the defense be performing at an elite level for Carlisle, capable of shutting down All-Star guards without Jason Kidd bringing a new voice and new leadership?

Thankfully for Dallas, the current reality is much better than the wishful thinking of years past.

Without the self-exile of Carlisle, the head coach of Dallas’ only title run, Kidd would likely have been entering the 2022-2023 season as the in-house replacement for Frank Vogel in Los Angeles. The ascension of Doncic in his fourth season would have continued under a coach that the All-NBA guard had clearly tuned out and gotten tired of.

If you want to see just how far the Mavericks have come, look no further than Jalen Brunson who rode the pine in the playoffs against the Clippers just one year ago. With the trust of Kidd, the former NCAA champion now finds himself flourishing as a worthy NBA starter in the biggest games and with the big market sharks salivating over his upcoming free agency.

After years of searching, the prototypical perimeter defender was developed in-house, with Dorian Finney-Smith’s career progression elevating him into one of the premier three-and-D players in the league. Maxi Kleber absolutely hounded the Suns with effort and produced some critical three-pointers along the way. Ditto for Reggie Bullock, who now forms a formidable core with Kidd right there orchestrating as a de facto cheerleader-coach on the sidelines.

The Mavericks’ defense will face its biggest test yet with their arrival in the Bay where they will take on Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors beginning Wednesday night. Regardless of the outcome, the future of the Mavericks, a bit enigmatic entering the season, now looks clear and concise as a legit contender.

The Mavs’ 23-year-old superstar Doncic has soared above even the insane expectations that have been previously set by the team’s last legendary generational talent, with the entire basketball world watching along as he smiles and dominates.

Buoyed by a team with purpose, Doncic has become a playoff supernova as he relishes in making a fool out of opponents and skeptics alike. The rotation has completely bought the defensive system and attitude and, unlike in other years with Doncic, the squad has multiple offensive contributors to turn to.

Beyond this run, the roster is flexible for needed changes whenever they end up heading into the offseason. For now, the Mavericks will look to continue making a mockery of being the underestimated, a familiar role that a previous Mavs’ team rode all the way to a championship some ten years ago.

With an unambiguous direction, this year’s team inches closer to fulfilling its own narrative.