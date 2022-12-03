A full lineup of musicians hit the stage Saturday night at Opening Bell Coffee.

DALLAS — A full lineup of musicians hit the stage Saturday night in downtown Dallas. It's all part of a benefit concert to help people in Ukraine.

The owner of Opening Bell Coffee told us why she opened her doors for the fundraiser.

Paschal Hall said, "Because I watch the news every night and I cry. I can't, I have to do something."

Hall is doing something to help because it's somewhat personal. Hall opened the coffee shop about 19 years ago. One of her employees is from Ukraine.

Like many people from her native country who are in Texas, they know how much help is needed.

Victoria Golick said, "I am honored. I am so shocked seeing these people coming out on a Saturday night. They have so much doing on in their lives but they chose to come here and spend time to stand with my country."

Oklahoma resident and Ukrainian native Victoria Asher attended the event. She still has family in both Russia and Ukraine. She is concerned about her father the most since they have lost communication for now. So, events like the benefit concert help give her hope. She is grateful to others who care about what's happening in Ukraine.

Asher said, "It's very great to see that people from another country, that they are nice and want to help somehow."

Not only did people donate at the door, with some who used their cell phones to transfer money, but 15% of Saturday night sales at Opening Bell are being donated.

Musicians like Nathan Mongol Wells performed for free. He invited friends and family like his parents who sat in the audience. They're obviously proud of their sons' humanitarian efforts as a local musician.

"I am part of a label record company in Dallas," Wells said. "One of the guys on the label started organizing this and asked a bunch of to come and play and it was, ya know, a no-brainer."

Many of the musicians participating in the benefit concert have performed at Opening Bell Coffee in the past. But, with the help of event organizer Steve Jackson who also served as the host, this is probably their most important performance ever because it possibly will help save lives.