Dallas police officer arrested, charged with aggravated assault, department says

DALLAS — A Dallas police officer has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, the department said Friday.

The DPD said officer Anthony Heims was arrested on Friday and has been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation.

Officer Heims has been with the department since September 2013 and is assigned to the southeast patrol division.

No further details were immediately available.

Heims is the second Dallas police officer arrested this week. The other was arrested for a family-violence assault charge.