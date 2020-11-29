Dallas police searching for critically missing 67-year-old woman

Dallas police are searching for a 67-year-old woman whom they describe as "critical missing person."
Joann Briggs was last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday walking on the 8200 block of Walnut Hill Lane. She was wearing a floral nightgown and blue socks at the time, police said.
The 67-year-old is a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs around 110 pounds and is 5 feet 3 inches tall, police said.
Police believe she may be disoriented and in need of help.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or the police department's Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.