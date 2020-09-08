North Carolina damage caused by 5.1 magnitude earthquake

According to the USGS, Sunday mornings earthquake was centered near Sparta, NC just after 8 a.m.

The USGS (United States Geological Survey) reported a 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook up the Triad and other parts of North Carolina Sunday morning.

According to the USGS, the earthquake was centered near Sparta, NC just after 8 a.m.

Sunday mornings earthquake was the strongest earthquake to directly hit North Carolina in more than 100 years in reference to the USGS database.

That dates back to 1916 when a 5.2 earthquake happened near Skyland, NC close to Asheville.

Sunday mornings earthquake not only woke many out of bed but it also caused some damage. Here is a look at what we have seen.

Damage

Dwayne Young out of Stokes County sent us a picture of a crack in the ceiling of his garage caused by the earthquake.

Out in the Boone area, Lori reported having a crack on her brick porch caused by the 5.1 magnitude earthquake.

Lori has a crack on her porch on on her brick wall at her home near Boone / Blowing Rock. @SnowGoddessLori #earthquake pic.twitter.com/X1EDUbQg4d — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) August 9, 2020

This video from River Brooks captures the impact of the Sunday morning earthquake from inside a Sparta, NC home!

Another shows a gym owned by Megan and Drew Edwards being completed rattled by the intensity of the earthquake.

Many pictures were also posted to the Carolina Weather Group Twitter page showing damage. Here is a picture from Terry Greene that shows pictures from Chestnut Grove Church Road in Sparta, NC, and the impact of the earthquake.

Terry Greene shares this pictures from Chestnut Grove Church Road in Sparta, NC from this mornings earthquake. #ncearthquake #NCQuake pic.twitter.com/7B1oOUJ37l — Carolina Weather Group (@CarolinaWxGroup) August 9, 2020

Another captures structural damage to a home in Sparta,NC from Courtney Billings.

Courtney Billings from Sparta, NC shows some structural damage to the chimney, cracks in the wall and lots of things on the floor. #ncearthquake #NCQuake pic.twitter.com/sQ5SYiObnA — Carolina Weather Group (@CarolinaWxGroup) August 9, 2020

Not only did the earthquake impact homes, roads, and other structures, but it also had an impact on grocery stores! Here are pictures captured from a Food Lion in Sparta, NC.