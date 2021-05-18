NWS surveying storm damage in Alice

The National Weather Service is also working to determine whether a tornado came through the Benavidez area.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Alice and Benavidez Communities were hit hard by Monday night's storm, leaving a trail of aftermath for the community to pick up.

"Around 1:30 in the morning is when the storms rolled in as predicted by the NWS," said Patrick Thomas, Emergency Management Coordinator and Alice Fire Chief.

"It was chaotic. Very real. And I’m very glad no one was injured."



Thomas said the storm brought high winds, rain and a lot of damage to their community.



"We noticed a lot of telephone poles and power lines on the ground," Thomas said. "It was a little difficult to navigate through some of the streets."



After a long night and a day of cleanup efforts, Thomas said the Texas Division of Emergency Management, along with the National Weather Service, is in town surveying the damage.

A tree falls down on a vehicle at 100 Beckham Ave in Alice.

"They are the experts and they are going to kind of come in and give us a better idea of what actually happened and what caused all of the damage," Thomas said.



With more rain in the forecast this week, Thomas realizes they aren’t out of the woods yet, and encourages the community to prepare.



"Prepare your homes, prepare your properties you have, loose patio furniture things like that these storms can sneak up pretty quick," said Thomas.



Thomas said the NWS is surveying the results and they were also in Benavidez on Tuesday where they also had major damage.

Now, the NWS is working to determine whether a tornado came through.

