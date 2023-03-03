Corpus Christi saw wind gusts up to 68 mph overnight. Here's some of the damage reported across area.

Trees were uprooted and patio furniture was blown around during last night's cold front.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend residents may have woken up around 11 p.m. Thursday after a cold front brought strong winds to the area.

Trees were uprooted, thousands were left without power and patio furniture was knocked around during the wind event.

Here are some photos of damage from across the Coastal Bend.

Wind damage across the Coastal Bend 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

If you have an damage around your area, send us photos or videos to tell3@kiiitv.com.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!