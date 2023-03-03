Corpus Christi saw wind gusts up to 68 mph overnight. Here's some of the damage reported across area.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend residents may have woken up around 11 p.m. Thursday after a cold front brought strong winds to the area.
Trees were uprooted, thousands were left without power and patio furniture was knocked around during the wind event.
Here are some photos of damage from across the Coastal Bend.
Wind damage across the Coastal Bend
If you have an damage around your area, send us photos or videos to tell3@kiiitv.com.
