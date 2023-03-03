x
Corpus Christi saw wind gusts up to 68 mph overnight. Here's some of the damage reported across area.

Trees were uprooted and patio furniture was blown around during last night's cold front.
Credit: Roy Carrizales
Carroll Lane wind damage

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend residents may have woken up around 11 p.m. Thursday after a cold front brought strong winds to the area. 

Trees were uprooted, thousands were left without power and patio furniture was knocked around during the wind event.

Here are some photos of damage from across the Coastal Bend.

Wind damage across the Coastal Bend

1 / 11
Christina Moreno
Max wind speeds in Coastal Bend on March 2/3

If you have an damage around your area, send us photos or videos to tell3@kiiitv.com. 

