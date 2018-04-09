Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Incumbent Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick made a stop at the Corpus Christi International Airport Tuesday to officially kick off his re-election campaign.

Patrick, a conservative Republican, said he has worked with Gov. Greg Abbott to expand the Texas economy and help create new jobs. He also stressed what he says are his pro-education policies.

"Teachers deserve a raise. Today we spend nearly $60 billion a year on education and classrooms, but only about 30-percent of that goes to teacher salaries," Patrick said.

Patrick faces off against Democratic candidate Mike Collier this November. He also made stops in Waco and Beaumont on Tuesday.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII