ALICE, Texas — While our lives are a bit different compared to just a few weeks ago, there's still positivity brimming within our Coastal Bend community.
3News viewer Elisse Aguilera's grandfather is currently in the care of Meridian Care of Alice. She submitted a video of him dancing to 3News.
While Aguilera said the pandemic has greatly affected her family, she said seeing her grandfather dancing gives her a smile.
