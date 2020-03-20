ALICE, Texas — While our lives are a bit different compared to just a few weeks ago, there's still positivity brimming within our Coastal Bend community.

3News viewer Elisse Aguilera's grandfather is currently in the care of Meridian Care of Alice. She submitted a video of him dancing to 3News.

While Aguilera said the pandemic has greatly affected her family, she said seeing her grandfather dancing gives her a smile.

