Corpus Christi PD looking for information in missing person case

Daniel Basaldu, 55, was last heard from in December of 2021. Police are reaching out to the community for aid.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Investigators are turning to the community for information on the whereabouts of a missing person.

Daniel Basaldu, 55, was reported missing by his family on Mar. 9, 2022. The last time he was heard from was Dec. 26, 2021.

Basaldu is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs roughly 210 pounds. He is mostly bald and has brown eyes.

If you have any information that may assist Investigators or know the whereabouts of Daniel, please call Corpus Christi Police Department directly by calling (361) 886-2840 or by calling (361) 886-2600.

