For the sixth year in a row, San Antonio Spurs Guard Danny Green is returning to Corpus Christi to host his annual basketball clinics at Incarnate Word Academy.

The clinics take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 30 and July 1 and are open to boys and girls ages 8-15.

While he's in town, Green will also make a stop at the Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay for a fan Meet & Greet on June 29. The Meet & Greet will begin at 5:30 p.m. in Suite 421 and will be open to all fans. Fans are welcome to bring outside items to be signed, but items will be available for purchase as well.

To register your child for Green's basketball clinics, sent an email to Goldlevelse@gmail.com or call 210-401-0191.

